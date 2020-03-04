Baby Name: Gilbert

Introduced to Britain by the Normans which led to the creation of several surnames, such as Gibbs and Gibson. Listed among the top 200 names since its debut on the popularity chart. Especially fashionable during the 1920s and 1930s. The name of the title character in the 1993 film, "What's Eating Gilbert Grape," played by Johnny Depp. Gib is a common pet form. Gib-cat was a popular expression for a male cat until it was replaced by tomcat. Gilberto is the Spanish form.

  • Pledge, promise
