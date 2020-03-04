Baby Name: Gia
Gia
A variation of Gianna that's known for Gia Carangi, a fashion model during the late 1970s and early 1980s before her untimely death in 1986. Acknowledged as the first supermodel, her story was depicted in a 1998 television film called "Gia" starring Angelina Jolie in the title role. Possibly a variation of Gaia, the mother goddess in Greek mythology.
|meaning
|
|gender
|origin
|popularity
|syllables
|starts with
|ends with
|variations
|popularity chart
|
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Comments