Baby Name: Gerald
Gerald
Brought into England by the Normans where it was often confused with Gerard, the name faded in popularity until the 19th century. It reached its peak in both Great Britain and the U.S. during the mid 1930s and was kept in front of the public by Gerald Ford, the 38th president. Geraldo is the Spanish form. spear warrior
