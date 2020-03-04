Baby Name: Gary

Surname that became a given name. Actor Gary Cooper is credited with the name's enormous popularity during the 1940s and 1950s. Born Frank James Cooper, he picked up the stage name "Gary" from the city in Indiana. Azerbaijanian chess champion Garry Kasparov, also comes to mind. He held the title of World Chess Champion from 1985 to 2000. spear carrier

