Baby Name: Gaila

Popularity
Syllables

Gaila

Joyful. Abbreviation of Abigail. Gael is a term for descendants of the ancient Celts in Scotland: Ireland and the Isle of Man.

gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com