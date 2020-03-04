Baby Name: Frederick
Frederick
A combination of "frid" and "ric." A popular royal name. Adopted by the Normans and brought into England, but faded until the 17th and 18th century. Known for 19th century Polish-French composer and pianist, Frederic Chopin. Dancer and actor, Fred Astaire, born Frederick Austerlitz, brought attention to the shortened form. In the U.S., listed among the top 100 names until 1957.
