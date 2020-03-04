Baby Name: Frankie
Frankie
The pet form of Frank or Frances. Singer Frankie Laine, whose career spanned most of the 20th century, influenced the name. Teen idol Frankie Avalon, also kept the name in front of the public. He released three No. 1 hits during the 1950s and starred in a string of beach movies in the 1960s. Modern variants of Frances meaning From France or free one.
|meaning
|
|gender
|origin
|popularity
|syllables
|starts with
|ends with
|variations
|popularity chart
|
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Comments