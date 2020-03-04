Baby Name: Frances
Frances
The feminine form of Francis associated with Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini who was the first American to be canonized by the Roman Catholic Church. It was the title of a 1982 film that depicted the life of actress Frances Famer starring Jessica Lange in the title role. Frances Hodgson Burnett, author of several children's stories including the 1909 novel "The Secret Garden" is another famous bearer of the name. Free
