A form of Fionn. In Irish folklore, Finn MacCumaill was a legendary hero who was known for his fairness. He had a band of warriors and huntsmen called the Fianna Eireann. Huckleberry Finn, the title character in Mark Twain's novel, "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," is a literary namesake. Widely used in the U.S. since 2000. Popular in Ireland, New Zealand, and Scotland.Describes a native or inhabitant of Finland.

  • Fair, from Finland
