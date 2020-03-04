Baby Name: Finn
Finn
A form of Fionn. In Irish folklore, Finn MacCumaill was a legendary hero who was known for his fairness. He had a band of warriors and huntsmen called the Fianna Eireann. Huckleberry Finn, the title character in Mark Twain's novel, "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," is a literary namesake. Widely used in the U.S. since 2000. Popular in Ireland, New Zealand, and Scotland.Describes a native or inhabitant of Finland.
|meaning
|
|gender
|origin
|popularity
|syllables
|starts with
|ends with
|nicknames
|variations
|popularity chart
|
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Comments