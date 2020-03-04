Baby Name: Felicity
Felicity
A vocabulary word derived from "felicitas" meaning "good luck" that was considered a virtue name by 17th century Puritans. Felicitas was the name of several saints and the Roman goddess of good luck and success. Actress Felicity Huffman, best known for her role on the television series, "Desperate Housewives," is a famous bearer.
|meaning
|
|gender
|origin
|popularity
|syllables
|starts with
|ends with
|nicknames
|variations
|popularity chart
|
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Comments