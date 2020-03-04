Baby Name: Eve
Eve
The biblical name for the first woman who was Adam's wife and the mother of Cain and Abel derived from the Latin "Chavvah." The name is known for actress Eve Plumb who played middle sister Jan on the 1970s television sitcom "The Brady Bunch" and for rapper, singer, and actress Eve Jihan Jeffers, who goes by the stage name, Eve.
