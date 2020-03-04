Baby Name: Eugene
Eugene
Derived from the name Eugenios. The name of several early saints and four popes. Influenced by 20th century playwright Eugene O'Neill, a four-time Pulitzer Prize winner. He also won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1936. A place name for the third largest city in Oregon. Popular throughout the late 19th century to the middle of the 20th century. born lucky
