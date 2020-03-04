Baby Name: Emily

Popularity
Syllables

Emily

The top ranked name in the United States and Canada for more than 10 years and recently fell to No. 5 in England during 2006. Listed among the top 50 names since 1975. Derived from the medieval feminine form of Aemilius that became a literary name associated with British writer Emily Bronte and American poet Emily Dickinson. Admiring

meaning
  • Industrious
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com