A surname derived from a medieval personal name. Possibly given during the 19th century in honor of poet and essayist, Ralph Waldo Emerson, leader of the transcendentalist movement. George Emerson, the principal male character in E. M. Forster's 1908 novel, "A Room with a View," is another literary namesake. Ranks highly as a girl's name.
