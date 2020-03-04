Baby Name: Elvis
Elvis
Thanks to Mississippi-born Elvis Aaron Presley, this name will forever go down in history wearing a pair of blue suede shoes and doing the jailhouse rock -- but what a cool association. Before "The King of Rock 'n' Roll" broke onto the scene in 1956, this name was a virtual unknown. It has increased in popularity ever since and has become associated with another popular male singer, too -- Elvis Costello.
|meaning
|
|gender
|origin
|popularity
|syllables
|starts with
|ends with
|variations
|popularity chart
|
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Comments