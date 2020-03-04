Introduced to Britain by the Normans. Derived from a part of the compound name "ali" and used as the short form of Ellen. Famed jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald brought attention to the name during a career that spanned six decades. The name of the title character in the 2004 film, "Ella Enchanted." The classic fairy tale about the cinder girl who meets prince charming with the help of her fairy godmother also comes to mind. A top 20 name in several countries located outside the United States. She