Of uncertain origin possibly from the French form of Alienor or taken from the Greek name, Helen. It was borne by 12th century Eleanor of Aquitaine, the wife of both Louis VII, the king of France, and Henry II, the king of England. The name was known during the 1930s and 1940s for film actress and tap dancer Eleanor Powell and Eleanor Roosevelt, the activist, diplomat, and wife and First Lady of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The Beatles help popularize the name during the mid 1960s with the song "Eleanor Rigby." The name acquired literary fame from "Elinor Dashwood," a fictional character and the main protagonist in author Jane Austen's 1811 novel, "Sense and Sensibility" later adapted into a 1995 film starring Emma Thompson.