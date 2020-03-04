Baby Name: Edward

Greatly influenced during the 11th century by Edward the Confessor, who became king of England before the Norman Conquest. He's considered a saint by the Roman Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church. Remained a popular royal name in England. A literary name used by William Shakespeare in several plays. Happy guardian.

  • Prosperous guardian
