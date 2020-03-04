Derived from the elements "ead" and "gyo" that became known among royalty and saints. It was given to the daughter of Edgar the Peaceful during the 10th century when it was commonplace to repeat name elements within a family. The name survived the Norman Conquest and became a favorite in England. In the U.S., it rose into the top 100 during the 19th century and stayed there until 1937 when it started to fade. Best-known for television character, Edith Bunker, on the acclaimed 1970s comedy, "All in the Family." Today's parents may prefer the fashionable "y" in the middle spelling. Happy