Spanish name derived from the Latin word, dulcis that was revived in the 20th century. Also makes reference to "dulce nombre de Maria," meaning "the sweet name of Mary." Gaining in popularity since its debut on the chart in 1990, it continues to be favored as a top choice in the U.S. for its pleasant meaning and unique pronunciation and spelling. Irmu00e3 Dulce was a Brazilian Catholic nun who founded the Obras Sociais Irmu00e3 Dulce in 1959, the Charitable Works Foundation of Sister Dulce, and who was also named Servant of God by Pope John Paul II in 2003.