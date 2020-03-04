Baby Name: Dorien

Popularity
Syllables

Dorien

Descendant of Dorus. Dorian was a character in Oscar Wildes novel The Picture of Dorian Gray who was given his wish that his portrait would age while he remained young and handsome.

gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com