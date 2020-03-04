Baby Name: Dorian

Dorian

Possibly derived from the Latin name Dorius. Not widely known until Irish playwright and poet, Oscar Wilde, used the name for the central character in his first and only novel, "The Picture of Dorian Gray." The novel was originally published in 1890, then revised and expanded in 1891. In the U.S., the name has steadily increased in popularity since 1961. Regularly used in Belgium.

  • From Doris, place in Greece
