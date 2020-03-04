Baby Name: Dominique
The French feminine form of Dominic that's been used for both girls and boys and given in the past for a child born on Sunday, regarded by some as the Lord's day. Also the title of a song performed by the Singing Nun during the 1960s. The name is already past its peak and declined in recent years. Of the Lord. From the Latin Dominic. This French spelling is used primarily for girls.
