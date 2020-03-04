Baby Name: Dominique

Popularity
Syllables

Dominique

The French feminine form of Dominic that's been used for both girls and boys and given in the past for a child born on Sunday, regarded by some as the Lord's day. Also the title of a song performed by the Singing Nun during the 1960s. The name is already past its peak and declined in recent years. Of the Lord. From the Latin Dominic. This French spelling is used primarily for girls.

meaning
  • Belonging to the Lord
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com