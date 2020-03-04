Baby Name: Dennis
Dennis
A variation of Dionysius, known in the Bible as a judge of Athens, who converted to Christianity by the apostle Paul. Perhaps best-known for "Dennis the Menace," the mischievous, blonde, comic strip character, who made his debut in 1951 in 16 newspapers in 1959. He was also the title character of a 1959 to 1963 television sitcom and a 1993 live-action film. Actor Dennis Quaid is another famous bearer. Listed among the top 100 names from 1934 to 1984. Wild, frenzied. Also a lover of wine. From Dionysus, the mythological God of wine and drama.
