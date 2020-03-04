Taken from a French surname derived from either a place name meaning "domain of Curtis" or nickname meaning "short nose." Also is originally a place name from France called Courtenay. Faded from the popularity chart in 1886 and returned in 1962 to quickly reach its peak in 1990 and again in 1995. It was greatly influenced by actress Courtney Thorne-Smith, who appeared as "Allison Parker" on "Melrose Place" from 1992 to 1997. Also inspired by actress Courteney Cox who found fame playing "Monica Geller" on the hit television series, "Friends" from 1994 to 2004. Dweller by the dark stream