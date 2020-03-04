Baby Name: Cora
Cora
Possibly invented by writer James Fenimore Cooper for a character in his 1826 historical novel, "The Last of the Mohicans," adapted into a film in 1992. Could also be the feminine form of Corey or the short form of Corinna. A classic name that hit its peak prior to the turn of the 20th century. Coretta Scott King, civil rights activist and wife of Martin Luther King, Jr., used a form of the name. Heart, Maiden
births
Comments