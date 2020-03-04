Baby Name: Constantine
Constantine
Originally a male's name, specifically the famed 4th-century Roman emperor who proclaimed Christianity to be the official religion of the empire. It feels somewhat more female-appropriate nowadays, perhaps because of the angsty rock ballad "Konstantine" by pop-punk band Something Corporate: "This is to a girl who got inside my head with all the pretty things she did," the song goes.
