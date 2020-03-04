Baby Name: Cody

Originated as an Irish surname. Popularized by American frontiersman and showman, William F. "Buffalo Bill" Cody, who toured with his "Wild West" show around the turn of the 20th century. He is credited as the founder and developer of Cody, Wyoming. Also associated with the "Agent Cody Banks" films released in 2003 and 2004. Occasionally used as a girl's name. Helpful.

