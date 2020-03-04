Baby Name: Clark

An occupational surname for someone who was a clerk or scholar. Known for Superman alter ego Clark Kent, who made his first appearance as a comic book hero in 1932. Motion picture actor Clark Gable, called the "King of Hollywood," made the biggest impact on the name. Born William Clark Gable, "Clark" was his maternal grandmother's maiden name. Clergyman

