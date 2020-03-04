Baby Name: Clarissa
Clarissa
A form of the Latin Clarice that was popularized during the 18th century by Samuel Richardson's novel "Clarissa." More recently associated with the 1990s television series, "Clarissa Explains it All" with actress Melissa Joan Hart in the title role. The name has been moderately popular especially with its feminine "issa" ending.
