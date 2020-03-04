Derived from Clare, a Medieval name taken from the Latin word, clarus. Peaked among the top 10 in the 1800s and top 20 at the turn of the 20th century, possibly influenced by Clara Schumann, composer and one of the leading pianists of the Romantic era, as well as the wife of composer Robert Schumann. Also noted for the fictional character from "The Nutcracker," fairy-ballets originally based on 1816 story by E. T. A. Hoffmann called "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King." Most productions of the ballet center their plots around a German girl named "Clara. The name was popularized in the 1920s because of Clara Bow, often referred to as the greatest silent film actress in history. It declined in popularity during the 1970s and 1980s, but began climbing again in 1990, taking the name to its current position among the top 300. Clear, Bright