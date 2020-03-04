Baby Name: Chloe
Chloe
Mentioned in the New Testament by Paul and used as an alternate name for the goddess Demeter in Greek mythology. Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld received international fame during the early 1970s for his creative involvement with fashion labels including the Chloe brand of clothing and perfume. Derived from "chloos," the name has been in use since prior to the turn of the 20th century and is currently at its peak.
|
births
