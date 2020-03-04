French feminine form of Charles that listed among the top 100 in the 1880's until 1890. It was used in England since the 17th century, and popularized by Queen Charlotte, George III's wife in the 19th century. This top 200 name was also inspired by classic English novelist Charlotte Bronte, the eldest of the three literary Bronte sisters who was famous for "Jane Eyre" in 1847 and 'Villette" in 1853. E.B. White's book, "Charlotte's Web" in 1952, has continued to influence this classic name throughout the years, especially with the recent release of a new version of the original 1973 film.