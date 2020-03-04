Baby Name: Charles

Popularity
Syllables

Charles

Variation of Karl. Popularized by Charles the Great, also referred to as Charlemagne, who ruled over much of Western Europe in the late 8th and early 9th century. The name and it's variations have been used by royalty in several countries including the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles. Fell out of the top 50 names in 2000. manly, strong

meaning
  • Farmer (German), strong and manly (
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com