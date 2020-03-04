Baby Name: Charles
Variation of Karl. Popularized by Charles the Great, also referred to as Charlemagne, who ruled over much of Western Europe in the late 8th and early 9th century. The name and it's variations have been used by royalty in several countries including the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles. Fell out of the top 50 names in 2000. manly, strong
|
births
