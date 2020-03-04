Baby Name: Chance
Variation of Chauncey. Originally a nickname for a gambler or for someone who survived an accident because of luck. Used by Paul Newman's character in the 1962 Tennessee William's film, "Sweet Bird of Youth." Also the name of Peter Seller's character in the 1979 film, "Being There." English actress Rachel Weisz, named her son, Henry Chance.
