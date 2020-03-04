Baby Name: Chance

Popularity
Syllables

Chance

Variation of Chauncey. Originally a nickname for a gambler or for someone who survived an accident because of luck. Used by Paul Newman's character in the 1962 Tennessee William's film, "Sweet Bird of Youth." Also the name of Peter Seller's character in the 1979 film, "Being There." English actress Rachel Weisz, named her son, Henry Chance.

meaning
  • Short for Chauncey or Chancellor
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com