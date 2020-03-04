Baby Name: Celia

Popularity
Syllables

Celia

The feminine variation of the Roman family name Caelius and the short form of Cecilia derived from "Caelia." Shakespeare used the name for a character in his play, "As You Like it." It peaked prior to the beginning of the 20th century and was known for English actress Celia Johnson during the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s.

meaning
  • Short for Cecilia
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com