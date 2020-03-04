Baby Name: Celia
Celia
The feminine variation of the Roman family name Caelius and the short form of Cecilia derived from "Caelia." Shakespeare used the name for a character in his play, "As You Like it." It peaked prior to the beginning of the 20th century and was known for English actress Celia Johnson during the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s.
