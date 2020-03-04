Baby Name: Celeste

Popularity
Syllables

Celeste

Associated with French name, Caelestis, that was popular among early Christians. The name may be associated with "Queen Celeste," the fictional wife in Jean and Laurent de Brunhoff's 1930s children's book, "Babar, the Elephant." A notable bearer of the name is actress Celeste Holm, famous for her Academy-Award-winning role in the 1947 film, "Gentleman's Agreement," and her Oscar-nominating performance in the 1950 movie, "All About Eve."

meaning
  • Heavenly
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com