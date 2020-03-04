Baby Name: Celeste
Celeste
Associated with French name, Caelestis, that was popular among early Christians. The name may be associated with "Queen Celeste," the fictional wife in Jean and Laurent de Brunhoff's 1930s children's book, "Babar, the Elephant." A notable bearer of the name is actress Celeste Holm, famous for her Academy-Award-winning role in the 1947 film, "Gentleman's Agreement," and her Oscar-nominating performance in the 1950 movie, "All About Eve."
births
