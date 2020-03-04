Originated as a literary name. Created by Sir Walter Scott for a character in his 1819 novel, "Ivanhoe." Possibly a form of Cerdic, the founder of the kingdom of Wessex. The name was picked up again for the title character in the 1886 novel, Little Lord Fauntleroy," by Frances Hodgson Burnett. More recently associated with actor and comedian, Cedric Antonio Kyles, better known as Cedric the Entertainer.