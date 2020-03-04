A form of the name Kassandra, which is derived from "kekasmai." In Greek mythology, Cassandra was a Trojan princess, also known as Alexandra, who was given the gift of prophecy. She was cursed by Apollo so no one would believe she didn't return his love. The name peaked in 1990, following the the rise in fame of actress and horror host Cassandra Peterson who first became known in 1981 as "Elvira, Mistress of the Dark." Singer, model and actress, Casandra Ventura, professionally known as Cassie, also comes to mind. The name was occasionally used between the Middle Ages and the 18th century, but is still a fashionable today.