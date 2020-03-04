The pet form of Caroline used independently as a given name since the 19th century. It's considered a literary name for Theodore Dreiser's novel "Sister Carrie" published in 1900 and Stephen King's 1974 novel "Carrie" that was adapted into a film in 1976. It became widely known for fictional character Carrie Bradshaw on the cable television series, Sex and the City" which was shown from 1998 to 2004 and is currently aired in syndication. The name is also associated with singer Carrie Underwood, the fourth season winner of "American Idol.", Melody, Song