Baby Name: Caroline
The Italian feminine form of Charles considered a classic by today's standards. Brought into England during the 18th century by the queen consort of George II and is still considered a royal name today used by Princess Caroline of Monaco. It was fashionable during the 19th century but started to lose its appeal during the 20th century. The name made a comeback during the 1980s and peaked at No. 62 in 2001. Beautiful Woman
births
