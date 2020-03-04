First used as a masculine name derived from Carolus and later became a short form of Caroline. It's also associated with the vocabulary word that refers to a song or hymn, especially at Christmastime. The name was listed among the top 100 from 1928 to 1971. It was known during the 1920s, 1930s and early 1940s for comedic actress Carole Lombard who used the French form of the name. Comedienne and actress Carol Burnett, the host of a successful television variety show from 1967 to 1978, was another famous bearer. Melody, Song