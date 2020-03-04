Spanish form of Carmel shaped by the Latin word, carmen, meaning "song." Influenced by the name of the main character in George Bizet's French opera "Carmen" that premiered in 1875. Maria do Carmo Miranda da Cunha, a Portuguese-Brazilian samba singer and motion picture star known for her enormous, fruit-laden hats in the 1940s, influenced the name when she was nicknamed, "Carmen" because of her father's love for opera. Actress Carmen Electra later inspired the name in the 1990s and 2000s with her television and film roles. Also used as a name for boys, but definitely more popular for girls as seen with its top 300 ranking on the chart. Song