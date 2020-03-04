Baby Name: Camille

Popularity
Syllables

Camille

The French form of Camilla considered a unisex name until it faded for boys in 1915. It peaked for girls during the 1990s and 2000s among the top 300. It's more popular than its variation, Camilla, but not as widely used as Camila. It was influenced in 2007 by the film, "Camille," starring Sienna Miller and James Franco. Virginal, Unblemished Character

meaning
  • Girl in white, religious attendant
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com