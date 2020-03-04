Baby Name: Camille
Camille
The French form of Camilla considered a unisex name until it faded for boys in 1915. It peaked for girls during the 1990s and 2000s among the top 300. It's more popular than its variation, Camilla, but not as widely used as Camila. It was influenced in 2007 by the film, "Camille," starring Sienna Miller and James Franco. Virginal, Unblemished Character
Comments