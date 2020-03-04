Is a name for both boys and girls, but more common as a contemporary name for girls.It's taken from the vocabulary word that can be applied to the rhythmic sequence in many areas, such as music, speech, dance, running, and the military. Also the name of a 1991 film directed by and starring Martin Sheen and actor Charlie Sheen as an inmate in a U.S. Army stockade. This film is based on a 1968 novel by Gordon Weaver, "Count a Lonely Cadence." The name first became popular in 2002 and climbed quickly into the top 300 by 2005. Possibly favored in the U.S. because of the patriotism and support of the military troops.