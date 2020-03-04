Baby Name: Brooke
Brooke
Enduring name significantly influenced by the accomplishments of actress Brooke Shields. An English surname also taken from the vocabulary word, brook, meaning a small freshwater stream. First peaked in the top 100 in the late 1970s and has continued to hold a strong position since 1987. A suitable name for boys, but used more frequently for girls. Lives by the stream
