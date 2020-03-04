Baby Name: Brenda

Derived from Old Norse word, "brandr" and is also related to the English word, "brand," meaning "to mark by burning." Has become more popular in Gaelic-speaking countries because of its similarity to male name, Brendan and was mainly used in Scotland and Ireland until the 20th century. Name debuted on the chart in 1925 and peaked at No. 11 in 1961 during the fame and of singer Brenda Lee who is credited for having the most successful hits of any woman in the 1960s and was one of the earliest pop stars to have a major contemporary international following. The name continues to be fashioned by actress Brenda Lee Strong, who appears in the role of "Mary Alice Young" in the television cult show,"Desperate Housewives.", Sword

