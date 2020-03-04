Baby Name: Bree
Bree
The anglicized form of the Irish Gaelic name Brighe also used as the short form of names like Breanna and Sabrina. The name was popularized during the 1970s by Jane Fonda's character in the 1971 film "Klute" and recently made a comeback influenced by Bree Hodge, the fictional "Desperate Housewives" character played by Marcia Cross.
|meaning
|
|gender
|origin
|popularity
|syllables
|starts with
|ends with
|variations
|popularity chart
|
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Comments