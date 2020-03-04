The vocabulary word for the alcoholic drink derived from the Dutch "brandewij," but probably created as the feminine form of Brandon. The name spiked in 1973, a year after the pop music group Looking Glass hit No. 1 with "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)" that has since been recorded by the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers and country singer Kenny Chesney. Actress and Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Brandy Rayana Norwood, who goes by the stage name Brandy, is a famous bearer. Warm And Comforting