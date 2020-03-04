Baby Name: Brandon

Popularity
Syllables

Brandon

Derived from a place name. Debuted on the popularity chart in 1950. Possibly influenced by the surname of movie actor, Marlon Brando, whose film career started in 1950. Fictional TV character Brandon Walsh from "Beverly Hills, 90210" comes to mind. Occasionally used as a female name. A top name in Chile, England, Scotland, and Wales. fiery hill, sword

meaning
  • Beacon hill
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com