Baby Name: Brandon
Brandon
Derived from a place name. Debuted on the popularity chart in 1950. Possibly influenced by the surname of movie actor, Marlon Brando, whose film career started in 1950. Fictional TV character Brandon Walsh from "Beverly Hills, 90210" comes to mind. Occasionally used as a female name. A top name in Chile, England, Scotland, and Wales. fiery hill, sword
